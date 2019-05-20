FMPD searching for Lookers’ shooting suspect

Fort Myers Police Department say they are looking for a suspect responsible for a shooting at Lookers’ in Fort Myers, early Saturday morning.

According to FMPD, officers responded to a shooting at 4045 Fowler Street, Lookers’, at approximately 2 a.m. on Saturday May 18, 2019.

As officer arrived on scene they found a wounded personin the parking lot who was transported to Lee Memorial Hospital for treatment.

This is an active investigation, if anyone has information on the suspect, they are asked to contact the Fort Myers Police Department Detective Vincent Doyle at (239) 321-7742 or Crimestoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS (8477).

Writer: Lincoln Saunders