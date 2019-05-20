FMPD arrests a suspect in the Stella Street shooting

Fort Myers Police Department has made an arrest on Friday in connection to the Stella Street shooting on May 11.

The suspect, Thadjarvis Malike Armstrong, 21, faces charges of Aggravated Assault With a Deadly Weapon and Discharging a Firearm From a Vehicle.

Armstrong was involved in the shooting that occurred near the intersection of Stella Street and Grand Avenue in Fort Myers on Saturday, May 11, the FMPD press release states.

Armstrong has been booked and transported to Lee County Jail.