Federal judge gives VR Labs owner and partner prison sentences

A federal judge sentenced VR Labs owner Kay Gow and business partner John Williams to spend time in prison Monday.

Gow faces a 10-year prison sentence. She is expected to go to prison in June. She owes more than $5 million for her crimes.

Williams faces 2.5 years in prison and is expected to go to prison in June as well. He will reportedly serve his sentence in Virgina where he lives and his family resides. He owes more than $1.4 million for his crimes.

Both Gow and Williams are convicted of cheating Lee County taxpayers out of $5 million. Gow and Williams accepted a grant from the county and promised VR Labs would create jobs, but that never happened.

A jury convicted Gow’s husband Robert of the same crimes, but he was found dead after a confirmed suicide in March.

Reporter: Janae Muchmore

Writer: Jack Lowenstein