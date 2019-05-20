Fort Myers votes to do everything possible to close nightclub

Fort Myers City Council approved a motion at its Monday meeting to call on city officials to do everything legally possible to evict Fly Lounge before its scheduled shutdown.

“We’ve already had one or more harmed,” Mayor Randy Henderson said. “If we lose a citizen, we are going to be sitting here wondering why we didn’t take action.”

The council argued the business does not serve as an asset to the city; rather, it serves as a liability. They expressed overall frustration at the public meeting.

Fly Lounge is already supposed to close business before the end of July, and it was supposed to have heightened security for the remainder of its operations. But a shooting took place at the nightclub’s property last week.

The motion was met with unanimous approval.

