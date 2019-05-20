Andrea becomes first 2019 subtropical storm in Atlantic

It’s official. National Hurricane Center confirms Andrea is the first named storm of the 2019 Atlantic hurricane season Monday.

As of 6:30 p.m., there are no watches or warnings along the coast of the state. The storm is moving northeast at about 14 miles per hour with maximum winds near 40 mph.

According to NHC, Andrea could strengthen slightly through Tuesday but then is likely to weaken and get absorbed by a cold front Wednesday.

NOAA shared a satellite image earlier Monday of Andrea before the storm officially became recognized as subtropical.

#GOESEast is watching a disturbance over the western Atlantic Ocean that has the potential to become a short-lived subtropical or tropical cyclone by tonight or Tuesday. If it does, it’s unlikely to develop any further once it encounters a cold front. https://t.co/6MlHd5kLVH pic.twitter.com/uXb1f5rS7M — NOAA Satellites (@NOAASatellites) May 20, 2019

Writer: WINK News