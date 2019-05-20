9-year-old boy biking to school dies after being hit by a truck

A 9-year-old Sarasota boy biking to school dies after a truck hits him Monday morning.

The driver, Charity Lamb, 25, was driving a Chevrolet Silverado northbound on Nodosa Dr. approaching a stop sign at Webber St., according to a Florida Highway Patrol press release. Roman Miller, 9, was biking westbound on the south sidewalk of Webber St. approaching Nodosa Dr.

Miller entered the crosswalk when the Chevrolet passed the stop sign and struck the child. Miller was transported from the scene by Emergency Medical Services and pronounced dead at Doctors Hospital.

An investigation is ongoing.