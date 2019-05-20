18-year-old arrested for abuse of Lee County deputy dog

Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno announced Oscar Lee Thompson III, 18, was arrested for the abuse of deputy dog Chance at a press conference Monday.

“If you hurt an animal in this county, you will go to jail,” Marceno said.

Chance was originally found with his mouth taped shut along with several other injuries. He was adopted and recovered. Marceno and LCSO honored Chance by making him a deputy dog.

At the presser, Marceno explained that people arrested for animal cruelty are more likely to later commit crimes against people. He further expressed zero tolerance for any kind of abuse and emphasized the importance of Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers.

“It is completely anonymous and helps us put dangerous criminals behind bars,” Marceno said. “If you see something, you say something and make the call.”

Thompson is behind bars in Lee County Jail on $5,000 bond. He faces animal cruelty charges, including a charge for Conservation-Animals (Torture, Inflict Serious Pain, Physical Injury, Death).

Writer: WINK News