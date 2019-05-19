Man critically injured in Port Charlotte crash on US 41

Florida Highway Patrol responded to a single-vehicle crash with injuries on U.S. 41 south of Murdock Circle in Port Charlotte Saturday evening.

James Edward Miller, 60, of Port Charlotte was critically injured in the crash that happened around 5:50 p.m.

According to the FHP crash report, Miller driving a 1998 Cheverolet Corvette southbound on the inside lane of U.S 41 south of Murdock Cr. He attempted to get over to the center lane when the Chevy rotated counterclockwise and he lost control of the car.

Miller tried to correct, and the car went off the roadway to the right over the curb. The left side of the Chevy crashed into a power pole. The car rotated again and then stopped on the west shoulder off the road.

Miller was taken to Lee Memorial hospital. The passenger had minor injuries in the crash.

According to the report, charges are pending.

Writer: WINK News