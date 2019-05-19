Lovers Key beach cleanup protects sea turtle nesting

People across Southwest Florida are stepping up to keep our miles of beaches clean.

In just a few hours, volunteers will partner with Sephora Coconut Point and Ren Skincare to clean up the beach on Lovers Key State Park. They are looking for items like cans and straws, all of which are detrimental to wildlife.

As the start of summer approaches, many neighbors in Southwest Florida are working to clean up the beaches. Earlier this month was the beginning of sea turtle season and turtle time reports they have already seen a total of 29 nests on Southwest Florida beaches.

On Saturday, 50 volunteers teamed up with Florida Gulf Coast University Water School, The Mound House and National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration to collect about 50 water samples around Fort Myers Beach.

“It’s really for them, the next generation so they can have clean beaches, clean water, good fishing,” said Colin McMullen, a student at the FGCU Water School. “The community is the most important part. It’s not just the science.”

Ren Skincare’s has a mission to pursue zero waste by 2021 and their organizing cleanups like this one to educate people on the importance of protecting wildlife.

Many beach communities in Florida, including Fort Myers Beach and Sanibel Island, have plastic straws because they do not break down and end up in the ocean.

“I just want to regulate or help improve the water quality for future generations for my nieces,” said Cierra Homic, a senior at FGCU.

Volunteers will clean up beaches Sunday at 8 a.m. on Lovers Key State Park. They are inviting everyone to attend.

Reporter: Brea Hollingsworth

Writer: Michael Mora