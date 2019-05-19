Deputies arrest Lee County man accused of homicide

Lee County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Fort Myers man Saturday on homicide charges.

The suspect, Angel Camarena Rodriguez, 42, faces charges of Second-Degree Homicide and Shooting into an Occupied Dwelling.

LCSO deputies responded to a shooting on Saturday around 11:58 p.m. at the 11000 block of Shawnee Road in Lee County. Maira Candelario Vazquez, 31, was found dead on the rear lanai of the residence.

Detectives took Camarena Rodriguez, who was found at the scene, into custody for an interview, according to the LCSO press release.

Camarena Rodriguez has been transported to the Lee County Jail.

Reporter: Anika Henanger

