Jury finds man guilty of 2018 Naples Park murder

A man at center of a murder case that spanned several Florida counties back in 2018 was found guilty.

A jury found Daniel Davenport guilty of second-degree murder.

Collier County investigators say he killed Sergio Hostins in Naples Park. Construction workers found Hostins’ body wrapped in carpeting, AC duct wrap and plastic bags.

Davenport went on the run, but investigators caught up with him in Orlando shortly after the murder.

Writer: WINK News