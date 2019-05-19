Hundreds of immigrants no longer coming to Florida

U.S. Customs and Border Protection says hundreds of undocumented immigrants are no longer coming to Florida.

This comes after reports that both Palm Beach and Broward county would be receiving the family units as early as next week.

Forty-eight hours of chaos and passionate cries now coming to an end.

On Thursday, lawmakers across Florida shared their discontent with the surprising announcement that 500 migrants detained at the US – Mexico border would be sent to Palm Beach and Broward counties.

It even took Gov. Ron Desantis by surprise.

“I mean look, we cannot accommodate in Florida, just dumping the unlawful migrants coming to our state. I think it’ll tax our resources, our schools, healthcare, law enforcement, the state agencies,” he said.

Politicians demanded for the Trump administration to rethink its decision.

On Saturday, the answer they were looking for came as U.S. Customs and Border Protection announces migrants will no longer be coming to Florida.

West Palm Beach Mayor Keith James is calling it a crisis avoided.

“I’m extremely relieved just the numbers, the scale of the ramp up to provide people with food, water, shelter, and clothing,” he said.

But James says the county still needs a contingency plan just in case.

“Just as quickly as it changed in our favor, it possibly could change the other way,” he said.

U.S. Customs and Border protection says the problem on their end isn’t over.

It says its facilities are still over capacity and that migrants will be shipped to San Diego, California and Del Rio, Texas.

Author: CBS