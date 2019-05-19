Cape Coral man attempts to steal purse, violently shakes baby

A Cape Coral man has been arrested for attempting to steal a purse from a woman at a bank. The victim had a baby in a carrier attached to her body that was violently shaken during the incident.

The suspect, Hugh Waldemar Jervis, 46, faces charges for Robbery by Sudden Snatching, Child Abuse and Possession of a Controlled Substance Without a Prescription (Fentanyl).

Cape Coral Police Department officers responded to the Bank of America at 926 Cape Coral Pkwy E in reference to a robbery on Friday, May 10 around 11:18 a.m. A witness heard the victim yell for help as a man was attempting to pull a bag away from the woman, the press release said. The suspect then fled the scene in a black Kia Soul.

The victim suffered a minor injury during the crime and was also holding an infant child in a carrier attached to her body during the robbery attempt, per the press release. Police say shaking the baby could have easily resulted in physical or mental injuries.

According to the press release, after a thorough investigation, CCPD arrived at Midtown Apartments as Jervis was loading boxes into his car, officers arrested him. He had a crack pipe and a baggie of Fentanyl in his possession.

Jervis was later transferred to the Lee County Jail.