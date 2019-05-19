Alligator eats dog in Lehigh Acres neighborhood

Authorities responded to a neighborhood in Lee County, where an alligator was apparently eating a dog.

On Saturday, Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission responded to the report of an alligator that had a dog in its mouth in Lehigh Acres.

FWC’s Statewide Nuisance Alligator Program responded to the nearest address of the incident on Pennview Avenue and Highview Avenue.

Anyone with concerns about an alligator can call FWC’s nuisance alligator hotline at 866-FWC-GATOR (866-392-4286).

FWC also gives advice to Floridians about living with alligators.

Writer: WINK News