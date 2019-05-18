WINK News Weather Authority holds hurricane conference in Punta Gorda

WINK News is the Weather Authority, and hurricane season is just days always. That’s why we held a hurricane conference in Charlotte County.

Our team answered questions at the 2019 Hurricane Expo in Punta Gorda Saturday, and neighbors told us they are preparing for hurricane season.

“Food, medical supplies, emergency contact information, a charger for my phone,” said Judy Johnson when asked about supplied she would have.

Emergency teams also want to make sure we are all ready to weather a potential storm.

Over 30 vendors from all over Southwest Florida came to participate the hurricane expo, from prepping windows and doors to storm plans from WINK News’ Weather Authority.

“We’re educating the people that have come about what a hurricane is, when hurricanes form, when they most likely will form, what the impacts can be,” Chief Meteorologist Jim Farrell said.

New homeowners like Bill Gobin said the expo comes just in time, and he’s already making his list.

“We need storm shutters on the house,” Gobin said. “We need to probably get a generator, and we need to have a hurricane kit prepared.”

And long-time neighbors like Ken Feder still remember the damage Hurricane Charley left behind.

“I was sitting in the closet with three dogs and was watching the roof being blown off the house,” Feder said.

Feder said he’s making sure he’s better prepared this season.

Pick up a copy of the “2019 WINK News Hurricane Guide” at your nearest Publix soon.

Reporter: Brea Hollingsworth

