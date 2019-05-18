Reported shooting outside Lookers strip club in Fort Myers

It’s the fifth shooting investigation in Southwest Florida in just five days. The latest happened early Saturday morning in Fort Myers.

Police are investigating an apparent shooting outside Looker’s strip club on Fowler Street, between Colonial Boulevard and Winkler Avenue.

Police blocked off the parking lot with crime scene tape just before 2 a.m.

A witness tells WINK News two friends were hanging out after the club closed when one shot the other in the shoulder and took off.

However, we’re still working to confirm that information with investigators.

Neighbors also noticed sheriff’s deputies and a helicopter also searching nearby neighborhoods. We’re working to find out if that was connected to this investigation and if they found anyone.