Lehigh man arrested in connection to 7-Eleven shooting in Gateway

Lee County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man related to a shooting at a 7-Eleven gas station in Gateway Thursday.

LCSO confirmed it arrested Malcolm Smith, 23, of Lehigh Acres Saturday in connection to the shooting.

On Thursday, deputies surrounded the 7-Eleven at the corner of Gateway Boulevard and Griffin Drive in Gateway responding to reports of shots fired.

LCSO confirmed an attempted robbery and shooting occurred in the parking lot.

Smith faces a charged for Robbery (No Firearm or Weapon). He is in in Lee County Jail with no set bond amount.

LCSO expects to release more information on Monday.

Writer: WINK News