Brush fire contained in Bonita Springs, smoke still visible

Bonita Springs Fire Control & Rescue District contained a brush fire in a wooded area near Renaissance Boulevard and U.S. 41 (S Tamiami Trail) in Bonita Springs Saturday.

The fire affected roughly five acres of wooded area.

Drivers uses caution. Smoke is expected to be present throughout out the night into tomorrow.

Crews are expected to remain on scene to monitor and contain the area.

Writer: WINK News