Fatal crash on Hancock Bridge Pkwy at Moody River Estates

Lee County Sheriff’s Office confirms one person was killed in a crash on Hancock Bridge Parkway at Moody River Blvd. in North Fort Myers Friday morning.

Eastbound blocked were blocked for a couple hours while deputies investigated the crash.

All roads are now open.

Writer: Lincoln Saunders