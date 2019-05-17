SAN FRANCISCO, CA - NOVEMBER 21: Grumpy Cat appears at Lifetime's Grumpy Cat's Worst Christmas Ever event at Macy's Union Square on November 21, 2014 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Steve Jennings/Getty Images for Civic Entertainment Group) STEVE JENNINGS
Grumpy Cat, viral meme sensation, dies aged 7

Published: May 17, 2019 9:19 AM EDT

Grumpy Cat, the world-famous feline whose signature frown is used in memes everywhere, has died at the age of 7, her family announced in a statement on Friday. The cat, whose real name is Tarder Sauce, became an internet sensation after her photo went viral.

Despite care from top professionals and loved ones, her family said Grumpy Cat died on Tuesday in the arms of her owner, Tabatha, following complications with a recent urinary tract infection. Her memory will live on with her fans.

“Besides being our baby and a cherished member of the family, Grumpy Cat has helped millions of people smile all around the world — even when times are tough. Her spirit will continue to live on through her fans everywhere,” the statement said.

Grumpy Cat initially met fame on the link-sharing website Reddit in 2012, and quickly went viral. The original uploaded image garnered one million hits in its first two days on photo-hosting site Imgur.

Author: CBS News
