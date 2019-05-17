Grumpy Cat, viral meme sensation, dies aged 7

Grumpy Cat, the world-famous feline whose signature frown is used in memes everywhere, has died at the age of 7, her family announced in a statement on Friday. The cat, whose real name is Tarder Sauce, became an internet sensation after her photo went viral.

Despite care from top professionals and loved ones, her family said Grumpy Cat died on Tuesday in the arms of her owner, Tabatha, following complications with a recent urinary tract infection. Her memory will live on with her fans.

Some days are grumpier than others… pic.twitter.com/ws209VWl97 — Grumpy Cat (@RealGrumpyCat) May 17, 2019

“Besides being our baby and a cherished member of the family, Grumpy Cat has helped millions of people smile all around the world — even when times are tough. Her spirit will continue to live on through her fans everywhere,” the statement said.

Grumpy Cat initially met fame on the link-sharing website Reddit in 2012, and quickly went viral. The original uploaded image garnered one million hits in its first two days on photo-hosting site Imgur.

Author: CBS News