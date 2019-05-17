Grand jury indicts two men on First Degree Murder charge in separate cases

The Collier County Grand Jury heard two cases today and returned an indictment in each one.

Brandon Alan Jensen was indicted on one count of First Degree Murder and one count of First Degree Burglary of a Dwelling While Armed. It is alleged that Jensen bludgeoned and shot his victim multiple times on February 14, 2019. The incident was investigated and the arrest was made by Collier County Sheriff’s Office. > MORE: Miami man arrested for North Naples killing misses court appearance

Thomas Evans was indicted on one count of First Degree Murder and one count of First Degree Burglary of a Dwelling While Armed. Evans allegedly stabbed his victim multiple times on January 1, 2019. The investigation was led by the Naples Police Department and the defendant was arrested by the U.S. Marshals in Byron, Georgia. > MORE: Man arrested for murder of 78-year-old Naples woman

Jensen is being prosecuted by Assistant State Attorneys Dave Scuderi and James Stewart.

Evans is being prosecuted by Assistant State Attorneys Jennifer Brown and Brian Ashby.

