Graduation ceremonies in SWFL this weekend

Tomorrow is a big day for a lot of teens in our area.

This weekend is graduation for more than a dozen Southwest Florida schools.

So watch out for traffic in certain spots.

Below are details for area graduations:

Saturday, May 18

Alico Arena – 12181 FGCU Lake Pkwy E., Fort Myers

Estero High School – 10:00 a.m.

Lehigh Senior High School – 2:30 p.m.

North Fort Myers High School – 7:00 p.m.

Hertz Arena – 11000 Everblades Pkwy, Estero

South Fort Myers High School – 10:00 a.m.

Dunbar High School – 2:30 p.m.

East Lee County High School – 7:00 p.m.

Suncoast Arena at FSW – 8099 College Pkwy, Fort Myers

Mariner High School – 10:00 a.m.

Cape Coral High School – 2:30 p.m.

Cypress Lake High School – 7:00 p.m.

Sunday, May 19

Alico Arena – 12181 FGCU Lake Pkwy E., Fort Myers

Island Coast High School – 2:30 p.m.

Ida S. Baker High School – 7:00 p.m.

Cape Coral Yacht Club, 5819 Driftwood Parkway, Cape Coral

Lee Virtual School – 2:00 p.m.

Fort Myers High School – 2635 Cortez Blvd., Fort Myers

Adult Education – 2:30 p.m. (Will not be broadcast live)

Hertz Arena – 11000 Everblades Pkwy, Estero

Riverdale High School – 2:30 p.m.

Fort Myers High School – 7:00 p.m.

