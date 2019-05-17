WINK NEWS
Graduation ceremonies in SWFL this weekend
Tomorrow is a big day for a lot of teens in our area.
This weekend is graduation for more than a dozen Southwest Florida schools.
So watch out for traffic in certain spots.
Below are details for area graduations:
Saturday, May 18
Alico Arena – 12181 FGCU Lake Pkwy E., Fort Myers
- Estero High School – 10:00 a.m.
- Lehigh Senior High School – 2:30 p.m.
- North Fort Myers High School – 7:00 p.m.
Hertz Arena – 11000 Everblades Pkwy, Estero
- South Fort Myers High School – 10:00 a.m.
- Dunbar High School – 2:30 p.m.
- East Lee County High School – 7:00 p.m.
Suncoast Arena at FSW – 8099 College Pkwy, Fort Myers
- Mariner High School – 10:00 a.m.
- Cape Coral High School – 2:30 p.m.
- Cypress Lake High School – 7:00 p.m.
Sunday, May 19
Alico Arena – 12181 FGCU Lake Pkwy E., Fort Myers
- Island Coast High School – 2:30 p.m.
- Ida S. Baker High School – 7:00 p.m.
Cape Coral Yacht Club, 5819 Driftwood Parkway, Cape Coral
- Lee Virtual School – 2:00 p.m.
Fort Myers High School – 2635 Cortez Blvd., Fort Myers
- Adult Education – 2:30 p.m. (Will not be broadcast live)
Hertz Arena – 11000 Everblades Pkwy, Estero
- Riverdale High School – 2:30 p.m.
- Fort Myers High School – 7:00 p.m.