WINK NEWS

Graduation ceremonies in SWFL this weekend

Published: May 17, 2019 10:39 PM EDT

Tomorrow is a big day for a lot of teens in our area.

This weekend is graduation for more than a dozen Southwest Florida schools.

So watch out for traffic in certain spots.

Below are details for area graduations:

Saturday, May 18 

Alico Arena – 12181 FGCU Lake Pkwy E., Fort Myers

  • Estero High School – 10:00 a.m.
  • Lehigh Senior High School – 2:30 p.m.
  • North Fort Myers High School – 7:00 p.m.

Hertz Arena – 11000 Everblades Pkwy, Estero

  • South Fort Myers High School – 10:00 a.m.
  • Dunbar High School – 2:30 p.m.
  • East Lee County High School – 7:00 p.m.

Suncoast Arena at FSW – 8099 College Pkwy, Fort Myers

  • Mariner High School – 10:00 a.m.
  • Cape Coral High School – 2:30 p.m.
  • Cypress Lake High School – 7:00 p.m.

Sunday, May 19

Alico Arena – 12181 FGCU Lake Pkwy E., Fort Myers

  • Island Coast High School – 2:30 p.m.
  • Ida S. Baker High School – 7:00 p.m.

Cape Coral Yacht Club, 5819 Driftwood Parkway, Cape Coral

  • Lee Virtual School – 2:00 p.m.

Fort Myers High School – 2635 Cortez Blvd., Fort Myers

  • Adult Education – 2:30 p.m. (Will not be broadcast live)

Hertz Arena – 11000 Everblades Pkwy, Estero

  • Riverdale High School – 2:30 p.m.
  • Fort Myers High School – 7:00 p.m.
Writer:WINK News
SHARE

WINK News, Southwest Florida's News Leader

Copyright ©2019 WINK Digital Media