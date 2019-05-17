Fort Myers man killed in fiery Hardee County crash

Florida Highway Patrol responded to a crash that killed one and critically injured another on State Road 62 in Hardee County Friday.

According to the FHP report, Jose Corbina, 60 of Fort Myers died in the crash.

The driver of a 2011 Toyota Camry was traveling westbound on SR-62 in the westbound lane approaching driver Lazaro Vasquez, 22, and passenger Corbina traveling eastbound on SR-62 in a 2002 Chevrolet Silverado.

The driver in the Toyota attempted to pass other westbound traffic and went into the eastbound lane directly into the path of the Chevy. Both vehicles crashed head-on. The Toyota flipped over into a ditch, and the Chevy went into a grass shoulder on the highway.

Both vehicles caught fire after the crash. Vasquez was able to escape the Chevy, but Corbina was not able to get out and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Toyota was airlifted to Lakeland Regional Medical Center to treat critical injuries. He is a 21-year-old from Lakeland, and his name has been redacted pending notification of next of kin.

Charges are pending.

Writer: WINK News