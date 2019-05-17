Former Collier teacher faces more charges of molestation, sexual battery

Back in March a former Collier County teacher was accused by more than a dozen students for molestation and other lewd behavior. Now, he faces a total of 21 charges for either Lewd or Lascivious Molestation or Sexual Battery of a Child Less Than 12 Years Old.

The Circuit Court of the 20th Judicial Circuit of Collier County released its updated filing of charges against Hector Manley, a former Collier County elementary school teacher, Thursday.

In March, Manley turned himself in to Collier County jail for molestation and sexual battery charges after former students and their families came forward accusing him of the inappropriate behavior.

Manley now faces 19 charges for Lewd or Lascivious Molestation, which is a Life Felony, and he faces two charges for Sexual Battery of a Child Less Than 12 Years Old, which is a Capital Felony.

Manley is a former second-grade teacher at Parkside Elementary School just east of Naples Manor in Collier County.

Reporter: Jerrica Valtierra

Rich Kolko

