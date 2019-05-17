Florida Gulf Coast University names Vice President for advancement

Florida Gulf Coast University President Mike Martin has named Katherine “Kitty” Green as the vice president for advancement and executive director of the FGCU Foundation.

Green most recently served as president and CEO of Habitat for Humanity of Lee and Hendry Counties since 2010. She begins her new role at FGCU June 24.

“I consulted with a variety of community and business leaders, and a person repeatedly recommended was Kitty Green of Fort Myers,” Martin wrote in a memo about Green. “Ms. Green is highly regarded throughout the region for her accomplishments and leadership in the areas of charitable organization, community building, and real estate and development.”

As the vice president for advancement and executive director of the FGCU Foundation, Green will serve as the university’s top fundraiser, develop programs and initiatives to move the university forward with internal and external constituents, conduct major capital campaigns, and grow the alumni base of support, according to a release sent out by FGCU.

“I have watched FGCU’s growth with great interest from afar, and I have been impressed by how our community has embraced FGCU with open arms,” Green said. “The idea of coming into essentially a new industry for me, but being able to bring the connections that I have through our community, is very appealing.”

In her new position at FGCU, Green will oversee a team of fundraising professionals who concluded a successful $125 million capital campaign in 2017. She will also lead the marketing and communications, advancement services, alumni relations and special events departments as well as WGCU Public Media.

“I think I might have been one of FGCU’s very first annual financial supporters through WGCU, and I still am. I listen to NPR every single day in my car. When President Martin told me WGCU was part of the job description, I was thrilled,” Green said.

Among the top fundraising priorities waiting for Green are The Water School, the proposed Center for Entrepreneurship building, the soon-to-be-opened Student and Community Counseling Center, scholarships and other student success initiatives.

“Ms. Green possesses a unique and compelling skill set that well serves the important work of advancing Florida Gulf Coast University, both in today’s operations and also for exploration of future initiatives to diversify the profile and portfolio of a maturing university,” Martin wrote.

For more information about FGCU advancement, visit fgcu.edu/advancement.

