Despite adding security, another shooting at Fly Lounge night club

Fort Myers Police Department say they were responding to a shooting in the parking lot of the Fly Lounge early Friday morning.

FMPD says when officers arrived, they found a man who had been shot and wounded. The victim was transported to Lee Memorial Hospital to undergo treatment for his wounds.

FMPD Detectives and the Crime Scene Unit responded to the scene to collect evidence and interview witnesses. The investigation is ongoing.

Law enforcement asks if anyone has information regarding the incident, they are asked to contact Detective Vincent Doyle at (239) 321-7742 or [email protected].

Reporter: Nicole Lauren

Writer: Lincoln Saunders