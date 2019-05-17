Cape Coral police arrest hit-and-run driver from early May incident

Cape Coral Police say they have arrested a man responsible for hitting a pedestrian with his vehicle and fleeing the scene.

According to police, Brian Michael Ryerson, 46, struck a pedestrian walking across the westbound lanes of Cape Coral Pkwy E approximately 100 feet east of the intersection with Coronado Parkway and was not in a marked crosswalk.

Ryerson failed to stop at the scene and continued driving on Cape Coral Pkwy. The pedestrian, Gregory Moore died as a result of the traffic crash.

A check of Ryerson’s drivers license revealed that it was not valid at the time of the crash; 108 suspensions, mostly for toll violations.

Ryerson was charged with Leaving the Scene of a Traffic Crash Involving a Death, Driving While License Suspended with a Death, and Tampering with Physical Evidence.

Writer: Lincoln Saunders