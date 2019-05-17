Cape Coral employee arrested for possession of child porn

Florida Department of Law Enforcement arrested Toby Scott Sheaf, 53, an employee of Cape Coral Parks & Recreation Department, for possession of child pornography Friday.

“I have been advised of the arrest involving Sheaf,” City Manager John Szerlag said in a statement. “I have directed staff to gather all of the details and facts surrounding this arrest and will be determining the appropriate course of action.”

Sheaf faces two charges for Obscene Material Possession (Posses, Control, View Depiction of Child Sex Conduct).

Sheaf is a park maintenance supervisor, who has been with the city since 1997.

He is in Lee County Jail with no set bond.