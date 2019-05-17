Cape Coral City Council to discuss road improvements for pedestrians

Adding sidewalks to the roads throughout Cape Coral would cost the city more than $2 billion. That’s just one option city leaders plan to talk about next week. Parents say these changes need to happen, or they are out.

“We’re going to see a lot of people leaving here,” Yesenia Viera said. “I’ll be one of them, especially when she starts school.”

Viera hopes the council has concrete plans to move forward with its discussion scheduled for next week. It’s especially important to her because her daughter, Penelopee, is almost old enough to start school.

The tragic death of 8-year-old Layla Aiken is still heavy in the minds of parents. There are no sidewalks at the bus stop where she was hit and killed this past March.

“I know I’m most likely going to be driving her to school just because of that fear,” Viera said.

Adding more sidewalks is just the latest discussion in the city’s push to increase safety at school bus stops in Cape Coral. The city said 91 percent of its roads do not have sidewalks.

“They need to put their money where it really matters, and it’s the safety for our children,” Viera said. “They need to put those sidewalks on all the streets.”

The city also plans to discuss more seating, street lights and signs at bus stops in Cape.

“I’m afraid she’s going to have to walk,” Viera said. “And I don’t want her to die. I don’t want that.”

Reporter: Gina Tomlinson

Writer: Jack Lowenstein