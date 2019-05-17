Beach danger for dogs and symptoms of illness

From the sand to the heat, it’s easier than one might think for dogs to get sick on the beach.

Before you learn the hard way, Reporter Morgan Rynor spoke to a local veterinarian about how to keep your pup safe on the shore. Watch the full story above.

Below are things to look for after you take you dog to the beach if you fear they may be sick.

Symptoms of canine parvovirus:

Diarrhea

Lack of energy

Vomiting

Loss of appetite

Symptoms of dehydration:

Vomiting

Diarrhea

Dry gums

Lethargic

Panting

At-home remedies for dehydration:

Pedia-lite, Gatorade, Powerade

Bland diet of chicken and rice

Checking to see if gums are wet

Reporter: Morgan Rynor

