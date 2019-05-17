WINK NEWS

Beach danger for dogs and symptoms of illness

Published: May 17, 2019 6:37 PM EDT
Updated: May 17, 2019 6:58 PM EDT

From the sand to the heat, it’s easier than one might think for dogs to get sick on the beach.

Before you learn the hard way, Reporter Morgan Rynor spoke to a local veterinarian about how to keep your pup safe on the shore. Watch the full story above.

Below are things to look for after you take you dog to the beach if you fear they may be sick.

Symptoms of canine parvovirus:

  • Diarrhea
  • Lack of energy
  • Vomiting
  • Loss of appetite

Symptoms of dehydration:

  • Vomiting
  • Diarrhea
  • Dry gums
  • Lethargic
  • Panting

At-home remedies for dehydration:

  • Pedia-lite, Gatorade, Powerade
  • Bland diet of chicken and rice
  • Checking to see if gums are wet

 

Reporter:Morgan Rynor
