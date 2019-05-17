WINK NEWS
Beach danger for dogs and symptoms of illness
From the sand to the heat, it’s easier than one might think for dogs to get sick on the beach.
Reporter Morgan Rynor spoke to a local veterinarian about how to keep your pup safe on the shore.
Below are things to look for after you take you dog to the beach if you fear they may be sick.
Symptoms of canine parvovirus:
- Diarrhea
- Lack of energy
- Vomiting
- Loss of appetite
Symptoms of dehydration:
- Vomiting
- Diarrhea
- Dry gums
- Lethargic
- Panting
At-home remedies for dehydration:
- Pedia-lite, Gatorade, Powerade
- Bland diet of chicken and rice
- Checking to see if gums are wet