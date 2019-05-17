WATCH: Surveillance of Cape Coral robbery at Bank OZK

Cape Coral Police Department responded to a robbery at Bank OZK on Hancock Bridge Parkway Friday.

According to CCPD press released, the suspect entered the bank and handed a teller a note demanding money. It did not appear the man had a weapon on him. Still, the teller gave the man an undisclosed amount of money.

The suspect fled the scene in Cape Coral before police arrived at around 2:35 p.m. It is unkown which way he went or what form of transportation he had.

The suspect is being described as a white male, dressed in jeans, a black long-sleeve shirt and a Pittsburgh Steelers hat.

Anyone with information on the identify of the suspect can call CCPD at 239-574-3223. Anonymous tips are also accepted at www.capecops.com/tips or text a tip: Text CCPD+”Your Message” to CRIMES (274637).

Finally, you can call Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS using case report # 19-009726.

Writer: WINK News