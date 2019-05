2 injured in shooting at Crestview apartments in Immokalee

Collier County Sheriff’s Office responded to a shooting at the Crestview Park apartments in Immokalee Friday night.

Deputies got to the scene a little after 10 p.m. off of Carson Road.

According to CCSO, two men were injured, who were taken to the hospital to treat non-life-threatening injuries.

Detectives continue an investigate.

Anyone with information can to contact the sheriff’s office non-emergency hotline at 239-252-9300.

Writer: WINK News