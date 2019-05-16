Tattoo inks recalled after bacteria contamination, FDA says

Several tattoo inks have been recalled after they were found to be contaminated with bacteria, the Food and Drug Administration has announced.

The recalled inks are:

Scalpaink SC, Scalpaink PA, and Scalpaink AL basic black tattoo inks manufactured by Scalp Aesthetics (all lots).

Dynamic Color – Black tattoo ink manufactured by Dynamic Color Inc (lots 12024090 and 12026090).

Solid Ink – Diablo (red) tattoo ink manufactured by Color Art Inc. (dba Solid Ink) (dba Antone’s Ink) (lot 10.19.18).

According to the FDA, contaminated inks can cause infection when injected into the skin. Symptoms can include rashes and lesions, and some infections can lead to permanent scarring.

The FDA advises consumers to check with their tattoo artists about the inks they use before getting a tattoo.

For more information on the recall, visit the FDA’s website here.

Author: CBS