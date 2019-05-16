School day will extend by 30 min. in Charlotte County beginning 2019/20 school year

It’s official, Charlotte County public school students will be ringing in the 2019 school year with a new bell schedule after the move was approved Tuesday.

Full List of Proposed Start and End Times [PDF download]

The School District of Charlotte County is adding an additional 30 minutes to the school day — 15 minutes to the beginning and 15 minutes to the end of the day.

Right now, the first bell rings at 7:25 a.m.

The School District of Charlotte County said the extra half hour is to give teachers and students more time to keep up and prepare for state testing.

The adjustment to the school hours comes after voters approved a tax increase in November. Money generated from it will help fund the extra 30 minutes of learning time while also giving teachers a raise.

“From kindergarten to 12th grade, it will give them an additional year of academics,” said Mike Riley, Charlotte County Public Schools community liaison in a previous statement. “That’s a big deal.”