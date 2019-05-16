Lee County schools host ‘career signing day’

Schools often celebrate students when they sign to play college sports and accept scholarships or military appointments. Now, the School District of Lee County is celebrating students signing up for a career.

South Fort Myers High School hosted a Career Signing Day Thursday. Career academy students certified in welding, automotive repair, electrical and plumbing are signing up with Southwest Florida companies to work for after graduation.

The school district spokesman Rob Spicker said in an emailed statement: “This fulfills part of our mission to not just make students college bound but also career ready.”

Reporter: Anika Henanger

