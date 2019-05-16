Leonard (Johnny Galecki), Sheldon (Jim Parsons), Penny (Kaley Cuoco), Wolowitz (Simon Helberg), Raj (Kunal Nayyar), Amy (Mayim Bialik) and Bernadette (Melissa Rauch) star in the special one-hour series finale. Photo Credit CBS.
How to watch ‘The Big Bang Theory’ finale, ‘Young Sheldon’ and ‘A Big Bang Farewell’

Published: May 16, 2019 1:20 PM EDT
Updated: May 16, 2019 1:26 PM EDT

It will be a big night on CBS Thursday. “The Big Bang Theory” is coming to a close with two back-to-back episodes, followed by the second season finale of “Young Sheldon.”

A special, “Unraveling the Mystery: A Big Bang Farewell,” will then air at 9:30 p.m. ET. It stars Johnny Galecki and Kaley Cuoco, taking viewers behind the scenes of the comedy series that debuted in 2007 and is the longest-running multi-camera comedy series in TV history.

“The Big Bang Theory” has received 52 Emmy Award nominations and 10 wins, and seven Golden Globe nominations. “Young Sheldon” is a spin-off prequel to the show, giving audiences a chance to know Sheldon Cooper as a child.

How to watch “The Big Bang Theory” series finale:

  • Date: Thursday, May 16, 2019
  • Time: 8:00 p.m.
  • TV channel: WINK-TV (Antenna & DIRECTV channel 11; Comcast channel 5)
  • Stream: Fubo TV and CBS All Access

How to watch “Young Sheldon” season finale:

  • Date: Thursday, May 16, 2019
  • Time: 9:00 p.m.
  • TV channel: WINK-TV (Antenna & DIRECTV channel 11; Comcast channel 5)
  • Stream: Fubo TV and CBS All Access

How to watch “Unraveling the Mystery: A Big Bang Farewell”:

  • Date: Thursday, May 16, 2019
  • Time: 9:30 p.m.
  • TV channel: WINK-TV (Antenna & DIRECTV channel 11; Comcast channel 5)
  • Stream: Fubo TV and CBS All Access
Author: CBS News
