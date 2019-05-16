How to watch ‘The Big Bang Theory’ finale, ‘Young Sheldon’ and ‘A Big Bang Farewell’

It will be a big night on CBS Thursday. “The Big Bang Theory” is coming to a close with two back-to-back episodes, followed by the second season finale of “Young Sheldon.”

A special, “Unraveling the Mystery: A Big Bang Farewell,” will then air at 9:30 p.m. ET. It stars Johnny Galecki and Kaley Cuoco, taking viewers behind the scenes of the comedy series that debuted in 2007 and is the longest-running multi-camera comedy series in TV history.

“The Big Bang Theory” has received 52 Emmy Award nominations and 10 wins, and seven Golden Globe nominations. “Young Sheldon” is a spin-off prequel to the show, giving audiences a chance to know Sheldon Cooper as a child.

How to watch “The Big Bang Theory” series finale:

Date: Thursday, May 16, 2019

Time: 8:00 p.m.

TV channel: WINK-TV (Antenna & DIRECTV channel 11; Comcast channel 5)

Stream: Fubo TV and CBS All Access

How to watch “Young Sheldon” season finale:

Date: Thursday, May 16, 2019

Time: 9:00 p.m.

9:00 p.m. TV channel: WINK-TV (Antenna & DIRECTV channel 11; Comcast channel 5)

WINK-TV (Antenna & DIRECTV channel 11; Comcast channel 5) Stream: Fubo TV and CBS All Access

How to watch “Unraveling the Mystery: A Big Bang Farewell”:

Date: Thursday, May 16, 2019

Time: 9:30 p.m.

9:30 p.m. TV channel: WINK-TV (Antenna & DIRECTV channel 11; Comcast channel 5)

WINK-TV (Antenna & DIRECTV channel 11; Comcast channel 5) Stream: Fubo TV and CBS All Access

