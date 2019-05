Deputies investigating shooting at 7-Eleven parking lot in Gateway

Lee County deputies surrounded a 7-Eleven at the corner of Gateway Boulevard and Griffin Drive in Gateway Thursday night.

Crime scene tape wrapped around the convenience store of the gas station for hours, and the entrance was blocked off.

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office confirm “an attempted robbery to a person and a shooting occurred in the parking lot.”

The Sheriff’s office says there is no danger to the public.

Reporter: John-Carlos Estrada

Writer: Jack Lowenstein