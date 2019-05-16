Charlotte County commissioner weighs in on U.S. immigration policy

We now know border patrol will send hundreds of migrants to our state. The president is pushing to increase border security and remold the American immigration system.

“We are proposing an immigration plan that puts the jobs, wages and safety of American workers first,” President Donald Trump said. “Our plan includes a sweeping modernization of our dysfunctional legal immigration process.”

Charlotte County Commissioner Bill Truex serves as the chair of the Immigration Reform Task Force for the National Association of Counties. He does not have immediate concerns for the county after the president’s announcement on immigration policy changes.

“I don’t think it will have a major impact on Charlotte County,” Truex said. “Folks back home need to know that their local government is engaged up here with the congressional representatives.”

However, Truex believes expanding upon the ideas Trump and his administration have presented with the policy would have potential for major impacts. Truex also focuses on unity from all corners to work toward issues and concerns with immigration and border security in the U.S.

“I firmly believe that we have to work together, and we have to solve this issue,” Truex said. “Assist the White House and Congress in any way shape or form that we can to help [Trump] bring the local perspective to the big picture.”

The proposal pushes to legalize immigrants with specialty jobs and skills with a reduction of the number of visas given of U.S. residents.

“It would keep the immigration at the same level,” said Attorney Sara Blackwell at The Blackwell Firm in Sarasota. “It’s just the difference of who’s coming and who is not.”

Trump is confident only the best and the brightest will become U.S. citizens. He is taking a stab at passing America’s first comprehensive immigration reform bill in more than 30 years. He says he wants this immigration plan to put America in line with other countries and require all future immigrants learn English prior to admission.

“If you have a proper claim, you will quickly be admitted,” Trump said. “If you don’t you will be promptly returned home.”

Reporter: Erika Jackson

Writer: Jack Lowenstein