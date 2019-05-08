Sievers Case: In unusual move, judge closes courtroom during Jimmy Rodgers status hearing

In an unusual move during a hearing for Jimmy Rodgers — a man accused of killing Dr. Teresa Sievers — the judge closed the courtroom to the public.

Rodgers is charged with first-degree murder for killing Sievers with a hammer at her Bonita Springs home in 2015.

During the status hearing Wednesday morning, the judge asked everyone to leave except for those party to the case.

Why the courtroom was closed is currently unknown.

Mark Sievers, Teresa’s husband, is accused of orchestrating the death with long-time friend Curtis Wayne Wright Jr.

Wright pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and in a plea deal is expected to help prosecutors in the case.

The prosecution and defense have requested a delayed trial date in September, but the Sievers case is still currently scheduled for trial June 3.