Royal baby name revealed: Prince Harry and Meghan name son Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor

London — The waiting game is over. Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, have named their first child, a son born on Monday, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor. The royal couple made the announcement Wednesday via their official Instagram account, ending several days of feverish speculation about the baby’s name.

The announcement came with a black and white photo showing Queen Elizabeth II meeting her new grandson. The monarch was flanked by her husband Prince Philip, her grandson Prince Harry while at Meghan’s side stood her mother, Doria Ragland.

Archie became the 7th in line to the British throne the instant he was born, but he won’t be called “his royal highness,” as the rules around the granting of royal titles were tightened up about 100 years ago.

Author: CBS News Writer: Lincoln Saunders