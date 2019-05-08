No jail time for woman who tried to drown baby in toilet at McDonald’s

A California woman charged with trying to drown her newborn baby moments after giving birth at a McDonald’s restaurant won’t serve time in prison, SFGate reported.

Sarah Lockner, 26, was sentenced to four years of supervised probation and ordered to complete parenting classes after pleading no contest to a charge of felony child endangerment.

She was initially charged with attempted murder. According to prosecutors, Lockner was a cashier at a McDonald’s in Redwood City when she gave birth to a baby boy during her shift in Sept. 2017.

Lockner went to the restroom several times after complaining about stomach pain. When a co-worker went to check on her, they noticed blood on the floor, which Lockner said was from a “heavy period.”

A second co-worker saw Lockner with the newborn, who was face down in the toilet bowl with Lockner’s hand on his back. He had no pulse and wasn’t breathing.The baby boy was taken to the hospital and placed into a medically induced coma but has since recovered and is now living with relatives

