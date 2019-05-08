Lehigh man faces felony charge for running a stop sign, killing 5-year-old

A Lehigh Acres man has been charged with a felony in a November crash, leading to the death of a 5-year-old boy, now that the suspect is an adult.

The suspect, Mitchell Buenrostro, 18, was a minor at the time of the crash. Now that he is an adult, the suspect faces a felony charge of Driving Without License Resulting in Death.

Buenrostro was driving a Dodge 1500 with three passengers in his pickup truck, Marcus Odne, 19, Christopher Fernandez, 18, and a 15-year-old male. Ashley Green, 33, was driving a Nissan Quest with two passengers in the minivan, a 2-year-old girl and a 5-year-old boy, according to the Florida Highway Patrol press release.

The Dodge was moving westbound on Sunset Rd and approaching the intersection of Gunnery Rd. N. while the Nissan was driving northbound approaching the intersection of Sunset Rd.

The Dodge did not observe the stop sign, the FHP press release states. The pickup truck propelled into the right side of the Nissan.

The Dodge traveled off the road to the right and overturned. The Nissan went left and struck a ditch.

The 5-year-old boy died.

Buenrostro is in jail.