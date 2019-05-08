LCSO ‘Spring MAYhem’ nabs 19 people, drugs and thousands of dollars

Lee County Sheriff’s Officer deputies arrested over a dozen people, seized weapons, confiscated thousands of dollars, took drugs off the streets and more in a three month investigation.

Wednesday morning, LCSO Narcotics Unit concluded a three-month-long investigation dubbed “Spring MAYhem,” according to a LCSO press release.

Members of the Lee County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit, Fugitive Warrants Unit, Highway Interdiction Unit, Gang/Intelligence Unit, Special Operations Unit and Patrol Bureau executed four search warrants at the following homes in Lee County:

4000 block of Cortina Circle in Fort Myers;

30 block of Cypress Street in North Fort Myers;

8000 block of Bartholomew Dr. in North Fort Myers;

4800 block of 7th St W in Lehigh Acres.

Execution of the warrants and subsequent roundup resulted in the arrest of 19 people, the seizure of one DPMS AR 15 .223 rifle, one Hi Point 9mm pistol (reported stolen), one SCCY 9mm pistol (reported stolen), one Draco AK 47 pistol, one Bersa .380 pistol and one Glock 19 9mm pistol, per the press release.

A total of $18,808 in United States currency, 309.98 grams of Cocaine, 394.29 grams of Crack Cocaine, 369.79 grams of Fentanyl, 125.4 grams of Heroin, 590.8 grams of Methamphetamine, 1.7 grams of Buprenorphine, 26.4 grams of Hydromorphine and a total of 35 grams of Opiate pills were seized, the press release states.

“As part of the ongoing Opioid and Narcotics initiative,” said Sheriff Carmine Marceno of LCSO, “our team completed another lengthy investigation that resulted in the arrest of 15 drug dealers here in Lee County.

These investigations and sweeps will continue and I’ll use whatever resources necessary until all drug dealers get the message,” Marceno said, “that if you peddle poison in Lee County, we will put you behind bars.”