Great-grandmother arrested at Disney World for having CBD oil; but is it really illegal?

A great-grandmother was arrested at Disney World for having CBD oil in her purse. But why did she get in trouble when CBD is sold and purchased all across the state?

The 69-year old North Carolina woman says her doctor recommended the CBD oil to help alleviate pain from arthritis.

She even had a note to show for it, but the Orange County Sheriff’s Office says they were simply following the law.

A WINK News investigation in March highlighted a big legal gray area when it comes to CBD.

The industry is booming across Southwest Florida, but it’s technically illegal, according to state statute.

That will change soon once a new state hemp program bill is signed into law.

But for now, the Department of Agriculture told us it’s still up to local authorities to decide how to enforce current law.

As for the woman who was arrested, she spent 12 hours in jail before she was released on a $2,000 bond, and the charge was later dropped.

Reporter: Sara Girard

