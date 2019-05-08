Golden Gate High football player admitted to ICU after practice

A Golden Gate High School football player is now suffering from seizures in the hospital after a hard hit at Monday night’s practice.

“It’s not easy, to handle seeing your family member like this,” said Manuel Vejar’s sister Maria Vejar. “But, we have to do our best and do what we can.”

Manuel Vejar is a junior on the Golden Gate High School football team. After practice on Monday, Manuel Vejar called his mother and told her his head hurt and that he didn’t get any breaks.

Now, Manuel Vejar is admitted to the intensive care unit at Lee Memorial Hospital.

“He can’t really speak too much because of the tubing in his throat. He can’t say any full words,” Maria Vejar said. “He’s still in pain, he barely woke up this morning.”

The Vejar family says that Manuel Vejar tackled another player, felt a headache and threw up. Then he call his mother to pick him up.

“When mom got there, he got into the truck and told mom the right side of his face was numb and it was hurting really badly,” said family friend Emylie Barlow.

Manuel Vejar’s mom drove him right to the fire department, and the he started having seizures. Medics then flew him to Lee Memorial, since then doctors have been doing a lot of tests.

“They’re trying to figure out if it was a concussion or heat stroke,” Barlow said.

According to the Florida High School Association, there are 1.2 million youth concussions every year, and 50 percent of football players have had a concussion.

FHSSA’s policy is to immediately remove a player from practice or the game if there are suspected signs of a concussion, like nausea and dizziness, and have them evaluated by a health care professional.

“Best we can do, just leave it to faith,” Maria Vejar said. “Hope everything can be solutioned (sic) and everything can come out well.”

Shortly after that interview, the Vejar family called WINK News to say Manuel Vejar has woken up and is in stable condition, but he remains in the ICU overnight.

WINK News reached out to the Collier County School District for comment, but has not heard back.

Reporter: Hannah Vogel

