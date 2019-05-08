Fort Myers child fights off kidnapper, suspect is on the run

A child evades a kidnapping attempt on Tuesday evening in Fort Myers. Now, police need your help in finding the suspect.

Fort Myers Police Department Officers responded to the area of Six Mile Cypress Parkway and Winkler Extension about a possible attempted abduction Tuesday between 7:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m.

When a child was walking her dog, the child stated that a man, wearing a white shirt with a black “Nike” check emblem, gray sweatpants, and an arm tattoo described as a “rope,” “snake,” or “chain” attempted to grab her, according to the FMPD press release. The child was able to fight off the suspect and ran. This investigation is still on-going.

If anyone has information on the identity of this person, please contact Detective Rochelle Curr at 239-321-7798 or [email protected] with any additional information that may assist in this investigation.

Tips can also be made anonymously through Crimestoppers by calling 1-800-780-TIPS (8477) or online by submitting information on the P3Tips mobile app. Tipsters can remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward of up to $3,000.