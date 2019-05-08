Fly Lounge agrees to vacate current location in Fort Myers after ongoing dispute

The owners of Fly Lounge have come to an agreement with their landlord to vacate their current premises by July 31.

The tenant, Ayyad Brothers Enterprise LLC, and landlord, Colonial Omni Realty LLC, came to the agreement with stipulations outlined in new court documents signed on May 2.

Fly Lounge, off Colonial Boulevard, has continued to make headlines after police have responded to multiple incidents. Most recently, two men were arrested for a shooting during a dispute in the parking lot.

In January, a Fort Myers police officer was injured in brawl outside bar and three people were arrested.

In the court document stipulations, Fly Lounge agreed to maintain $8 million in liability insurance, and to hire four to six security guards and adhere to a security plan.