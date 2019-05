Eat your way to better skin

FORT MYERS, Fla. – It’s time to phase out those filters! Many of us rely on technology to buff out those skin imperfections, but if you’re looking for the true secret to a healthy complexion, look no further than your plate.

Registered Dietitian Betsy Opyt discussed the best foods to eat to get that gorgeous, glowing skin.

Reporter: Michelle Mackonochie

Producer: Rachel Rothe