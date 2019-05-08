Charlotte County deputies arrest, seize drugs in narcotics search warrant

A search warrant led to a drug bust of heroin, fentanyl and prescription pills at the residence of two Port Charlotte people Tuesday.

The suspects, Brian O’Neil, 38, and Teshona Martek, 26, face several charges.

For O’Neil, he faces Possession of Controlled Substance Without Prescription for heroin and fentanyl mixture and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

For Martek, she faces four charges of Possession of Controlled Substance Without Prescription for Heroin, Alprazolam, Acetaminophen or Hydrocodone and Alprazolam.

Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics unit searched the residence at the 20000 block of Burkhart Dr. related to an investigation of two overdoses there, which led to the death of one person.

In the bedroom where O’Neil was located, two spoons containing fentanyl residue were found, along with .2 grams of a heroin or fentanyl mixture, the CCSO press release states.

In the second bedroom, a clear plastic bag containing pills was observed in the closet. Inside the plastic bag, there were 22 pieces of a green bar tablet suspected to be Alprazolam, nine white oval tablets suspected to be Hydrocodone Acetaminophen, and seven white bar tablets suspected to be Alprazolam.

These medications are controlled substances that require a prescription. Additionally, heroin was located in a closet, per the press release. The heroin was bundled in clear plastic baggies and stored among female clothing similar to what Martek was wearing.

“Our Narcotics Unit detectives work diligently to identify and arrest drug dealers in Charlotte County,” Sheriff Bill Prummell said. “In addition to ensuring recovery assistance is available to those addicted, eradicating these dealers from our neighborhoods is another step toward overdose prevention.”

One of the two died from their overdose, but at this time their identity has not been released.