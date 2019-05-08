43 kids taken to hospital as a precaution after acid spill at Port Charlotte Adventist School

A hydrochloric acid spill at the Port Charlotte Adventist School has caused a HAZMAT response Wednesday afternoon.

Charlotte County Fire and EMS said there are “No major problems”, all 43 kids were transported to either Fawcett Memorial Hospital or Bayfront Hospital to be checked out as a precaution.

The acid spill happened in a janitor’s closet and a HAZMAT team is currently at the scene for assessment and cleanup.

Pastor at the school, Brian Cassell, said in a statement: “At Port Charlotte Adventist School, we take the health and safety of all of our students a top priority.By recommendation of emergency management services and out of an abundance of caution, we have transported all Port Charlotte Adventist Students to a local medical facility to ensure all students are safe. All parents have been contacted. Administration is and will continue to cooperate with authorities.”

The roadways around the school at 2100 Loveland Boulevard have since reopened, and students are expected to return to class Thursday.